Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Her Fight, My Fight: Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Next article
One-Act Play advancing to Bi-District

Wills Point High School Students Receive Scholarships in Calf Scramble

Posted in:
Education
Wills Point High School Students Receive Scholarships in Calf ScrambleWills Point High School Students Receive Scholarships in Calf Scramble

Students from Wills Point High School participated in the calf scramble in Fort Worth on Februrary 6th in Fort Worth. Pictured left, Kodi Walchi, Savannah Suits, Sarah Holloway, Alexa Morones, and Bailey Wadsworth all took part in the event. Kodi Walchi and Sarah Holloway were able to catch a calf ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Wills Point Chronicle © 2020