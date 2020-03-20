Wills Point High School Students Receive Scholarships in Calf Scramble

Students from Wills Point High School participated in the calf scramble in Fort Worth on Februrary 6th in Fort Worth. Pictured left, Kodi Walchi, Savannah Suits, Sarah Holloway, Alexa Morones, and Bailey Wadsworth all took part in the event. Kodi Walchi and Sarah Holloway were able to catch a calf ...

