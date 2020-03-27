UIL extends halt to spring activities Posted in: News The chances that University Interscholastic League sanctioned spring activities would resume anytime soon were effectively dashed last week with the organization announcing an extension of the embargo that first went into effect March 16. At the time, the UIL issued a press release stating, “To support the health and safety of ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!