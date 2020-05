The Wills Point ISD Education Foundation partnered with Young Ideas to create individual signs recognizing each member of the WPHS Class of 2020. Despite gusty winds, the signs were placed in front of the Wills Point High School campus May 9 in order to surprise this year’s graduates. More photos ...

