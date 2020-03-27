PLUGGED-IN Posted in: News School districts across the country have been left scrambling in recent weeks, working tirelessly to minimize disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic by implementing ways to keep students and teachers connected. For WPISD administrators and staff, contingency plans to continue coursework without the possible benefit of classroom instruction began in earnest ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!