Medicare and COVID-19: What does it cover?

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers COVID-19 tests when ordered by your doctor or health care provider on or after February 4, 2020.

Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations, including extra days in the hospital for patients who had to stay longer under COVID-19 quarantine.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19 at this time; however, if one becomes available, Medicare will cover it.

Medicare also recently expanded coverage of telehealth services to enable beneficiaries to access a wider range of services from their providers without having to travel to a facility.

This includes access to doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers. During this emergency, there are also more options for the ways your providers can talk with you under this provision.

For Medicare coverage questions, contact your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at SHIPTAcenter.org or 1-877-839-2675.

Other COVID-19 Resources

Administration for Community Living (ACL): ACL.gov/COVID-19

Senior Medicare Patrol National Resource Center (SMPNRC): www.smpresource.org/Content/Medicare-Fraud-Schemes/COVID-19-Fraud

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

Federal Trade Commission (FTC): FTC.gov/coronavirus

Medicare: Medicare.gov/medicare-coronavirus

How Your Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Can Help

Your local SMP is ready to provide you with the information you need to PROTECT yourself from Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse; DETECT potential fraud, errors, and abuse; and REPORT your concerns. SMPs and their trained volunteers help educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. Your SMP can help you with your questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. It also can provide information and educational presentations.

Texas Senior Medicare Patrol Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP):

Visit www.smpresource.org or call 888-341-6187.