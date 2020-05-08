LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

Wills Point ISD recognized the Class of 2020 by lighting up Ken Autry Davis Field, the Tiger tennis complex, and the baseball and softball fields at Lester Park in their honor May 1. Additionally, the scoreboards at each of the playing fields were set to 2020 to mark the occasion while six balls were released onto the tennis courts to recognize the six senior student-athletes that had their final season cut short. In total, more than 50 seniors came out to be a part of the evening, seeing classmates in person for the first time in weeks while also taking pictures and videos to mark the occasion.