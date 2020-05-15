Graduation to be held at Ken Autry Davis Field Posted in: News Questions about when or if the Wills Point High School Class of 2020 would have an official graduation ceremony were officially put to rest last week with the district announcing that commencement exercises would be taking place at Ken Autry Davis Field beginning at 9 a.m. June 6. Wills Point, as ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!