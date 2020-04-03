Family ‘bear hunts’ encouraged locally Posted in: News With residents throughout the country abiding by social distancing guidelines established by health experts with the Centers for Disease Control and local government entities, residents are taking it upon themselves to keep families both sane and entertained by hosting neighborhood “bear hunts”. The idea, which stems from the children’s book “We’re ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!