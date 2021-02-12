District reviews updated drug testing policy

The Wills Point ISD charted a unique path in navigating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during the 2020- ’21 school year, previously adopting a calendar that has included early dismissals each Wednesday. Those efforts were fueled in large part by administrators looking to give teachers, staff and students a mental health break ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!