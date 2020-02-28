Coronavirus : What about animals & us? Posted in: Columns With much worldwide concern for the Coronavirus outbreak in China, some have asked about Coronavirus in their animals. Without getting too deep, Corona is class of viruses with similar phenotypic traits, i.e. they look the same. But these Coronaviruses can be extremely different from mild to simple, not an issue.PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!