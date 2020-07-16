Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Hendrix wins race for Van Zandt County Sheriff
Next article
Historical Commission receives state award

Board shuffles fall calendar at July meeting

Posted in:
News
Board shuffles fall calendar at July meeting

Districts statewide have been in a holding pattern since the 2019-’20 school year wrapped, waiting for direction from both state leaders and the Texas Education Agency on guidelines and restrictions that will need to be implemented before classes resume in the fall. For Wills Point, some of those answers came last ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Wills Point Chronicle © 2020