Billy D Mellorn Jr., of Edgewood, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Tyler, at the age of 76.

Billy was born Jan. 14, 1944, to Ruby and Dewey Mellorn in Terrell.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pleasant Union Baptist Church.

Arrangements were under the care of Alla n Fuller Funeral Home in Wills Point.